Angelina Jolie "lost [her] voice" following the death of her mother.

Angelina Jolie 'lost her voice' following the death of her mother

The 49-year-old actress had to rediscover her vocal abilities when she took on the leading role of legendary opera singer Maria Callas in the new biopic 'Maria' but revealed that she had "locked it away" after she lost her mother Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007 at the age of 56 following a battle with cancer.

Speaking during her Variety's Actors on Actors special with 'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo, she said: "People keep quoting me because I made, not the mistake— I admitted it was like a therapy. But it really is.

"Because I didn’t realize the practice of it and the learning of it is one thing, but it was finding my voice and letting my voice out that was really hard for me. And I was really emotional about it.

"I didn’t know how much I had lost my voice. Maybe when I lost my mother, maybe when someone hurt me, whatever it was, the different things that had made it smaller and locked it away.

"So finding it and letting it come out was very emotional, and such a feeling that I wish for everybody to have."

The Oscar-winning star - who has not sung in public prior to the release of her new movie - noted that she wishes the audience could actually feel what she does when she sings.

She said: "I wish everybody could know what you feel when you sing at the top of your beautiful voice, and you know what can come out of your body. And it’s not just what you can do for an audience or how you tell a story, it’s that you can make that sound. Maria said something; she said she doesn’t like to hear records because they’re perfect."