Angelina Jolie has been helping out with a charity amid the ongoing wildfires in California

The Hollywood actress joined volunteers at charity World Central Kitchen, which has been helping feed those who have been forced to flee their homes since the blazes broke out in southern California last week as well as the first responders who have been tackling the flames.

According to Dailymail.co.uk, Jason Collis, Chief Relief Officer for the charity, shared a picture of volunteers featuring Jolie online and wrote: "Absolutely beyond proud of our incredible team—saying they're doing God's work is an understatement!

"Day and night, since day one we're committed to supporting everyone impacted by the Eaton and Palisades wildfires in LA. Our hearts are with the community and the brave first responders on the front lines.

"We've served over 100,000 hot meals, thanks to the huge generosity of local food trucks and restaurant partners. In the face of devastation, there's a beacon of light in the unity and kindness surrounding us all. Let's keep this spirit of community alive! #chefsforcalifornia #LAStrong #EatonFire #PalisadesFire."

Angelina - who is mother to Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - is also believed to have encouraged her kids to help out.

A source told PEOPLE: "Her kids are volunteering around the state, asking for what’s needed and jumping in.

"She went to see the firefighters at the Rose Bowl and is close to the team at World Central Kitchen ... Overall she is trying to listen and follow and not get in anyone’s way.

"She knows what’s important is to bring supplies and donate and fall in line. She isn’t posting or announcing efforts. Just trying to listen and learn."

Other stars who have helped out with World Central Kitchen include Jennifer Garner, who got involved to help those affected in her own neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades, which has been hit hard by the fires.

She told MSNBC: "I've lived in and around the Palisades for 25 years so all of us, we want to get our hands in, working somehow to be helpful ... I was able to say .. what can I do? Put me to work? ... It is not some far away place you can't reach, this is the street we run down on 5ks ...

"This is where the fire truck goes on the Fourth of July parade, this is a neighbourhood."