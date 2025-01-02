Angelina Jolie is mourning the impact of the Syrian conflict.

The actress, 49, broke her social media silence for the first time since it emerged she had finalised her long-running divorce battle with ex Brad Pitt, 61, to share a humanitarian message about the war-ravaged nation.

Alongside an image of the country in ruins, she posted the message to her 15 million followers on Instagram: “Syria: over 17 million people in need of aid. Syria has been decimated by almost 14 years of conflict, displacement and economic deterioration.

“While the recent change in government brings about a chance of a fresh start, millions still need help, and critical needs continue to be unmet.”

The information in her post was from the The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), an organisation supporting refugees, with which Angelina has worked in Jordan and Yemen.

Her post comes days after it emerged Angelina and Brad had reached a settlement in their divorce eight years after the actress filed to split from the ‘Fight Club’ actor.

She cited “irreconcilable differences” in her filing, and the actress’ lawyer James Simon told People about the split finally being signed off: “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr Pitt.

“She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.

“This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago.

Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016 after they were married for only two years.

It was days after they took a no infamous trip on a private jet, during which the actress said Brad was abusive to her and their six children – though authorities later did not charge him after investigating.

Angelina and Brad later released a joint statement declaring that they would keep all divorce proceedings private for the sake of their kids – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

They said: “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.

“The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Even though the pair have legally been single in 2019 they have been mired in labyrinthine legal battles over the custody of their children and ownership of their Château Miraval estate and winery in France.