Angelina Jolie wants to do more things that “scare” her.

The 49-year-old actress earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her much-lauded portrayal of opera legend Maria Callas in the biopic 'Maria', and while she admits her biggest "fear" was "failing" the late Greek soprano and her family, she insists facing her fears is exhilarating.

Speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday (05.01.25), she said: “Failing Maria Callas and the people who loved her really scared me.

“This was a big fear, but it’s fun. I mean, what are we alive for if not to confront our fears and get our hearts pumping and you know try things we’re not sure of.”

The ‘Tourist’ star declared: “This is my decade of do what scares you.”

The Hollywood star – who has Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox,16, with ex-husband Brad Pitt – also gushed over how grown-up and “smart” her brood is.

She said: “I feel like I got really smart, capable individuals in my house and I love them older."

Away from the awards buzz, Angelina recently reached a settlement in her divorce from Brad, 61, eight years after she first filed papers, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The ‘Girl, Interrupted’ star is “exhausted” and “relieved” that “this one part” of the family’s “healing” journey is done and dusted.

Angelina's lawyer James Simon told PEOPLE: "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016 – after just two years of marriage.

It came just days after a journey on a private plane in which Angelina claimed Brad was abusive to her and their six children, but authorities did not charge him after investigating.

Angelina and Brad later released a joint statement declaring that they would keep all divorce proceedings private for the sake of their children.

They said: "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."

They were declared legally single in 2019 but were locked in a lengthy battle over custody and legal issues over their French estate and winery, Château Miraval, following their split.