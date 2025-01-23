Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated $1 million to the Los Angeles wildfires relief efforts.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated $1 million to the Los Angeles wildfires relief efforts and launched a charity t-shirt to raise additional funds

The 'Terminator' actor is the latest star to donate to organisations helping the many people displaced amid the ongoing California infernos, with the money being split between the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the California Fire Foundation, and the LA chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

Arnie admitted he is against “rich people” asking fans for donations, so he decided to get a charity t-shirt designed with all the profits made going to the three non-profits on top of his generous donation out of his own pocket.

The 77-year-old Hollywood star announced on Instagram: “A lot of my fans have asked me how they can help LA.

“I’m going to lead the way. I’m sending a million dollars of my own money, split between @lafdfoundation, @cafirefound, and @habitatla. I don’t like when companies or rich people ask their fans to make their donations for them.

“But I know you want to help. So I had my team design a shirt. 100 per cent of the profits will go to those organizations. The shirt might look familiar - it’s based on an LA classic, the knock-off version of me they sell to tourists on the Venice boardwalk, except I can use my image. You can get it at the link in my bio. #lastrong.”

Schwarzenegger joins the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, Paris Hilton and The Weeknd in donating to support the victims.

The disaster started in the Pacific Palisades area on January 7 and has since swept across several other areas of Los Angeles.

On Wednesday (22.01.25), a new blaze, the Hughes Fire, spread across more than 9,000 acres within hours and forced almost 31,000 residents to flee.

The deadly wildfires have claimed at least 28 lives to date.