Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have reportedly split up after three years together.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have reportedly split up after three years together

The 33-year-old actor was first spotted with model Kaia, 23, in late 2021 before it was confirmed that they were an item in early 2022 but now insiders have claimed that the couple called it quits around the holiday season.

Insiders told TMZ that "the couple ended their romantic relationship around the end of 2024" but they were keen to stress that there is "no bad blood" between the pair of Hollywood stars.

A separate source also confirmed the news to PEOPLE and while there is no specific reason for the breakup as such, it is thought that the pair just felt that their relationship had simply run its course.

The 'Elvis' star and Kaia - who is the daughter of runway legend Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber- had made numerous public appearances over the course of their time together, appearing at the Met Gala in 2022, the Vanity Fair Oscars party and were seen kissing at the Golden Globes in 2023.

But the pair have not really spoken out about their time together themselves, with Kaia previously explaining that her romantic life was the one thing she felt she had left "private" in her life.

She told WSJ: "Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things I try to keep as sacred as possible."

In early 2024, Austin praised his then-girlfriend over her British Vogue cover but tended to say very little about her in public.

At the time, he told E! News: "It was legendary. It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it."