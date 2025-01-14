Bad Bunny wants to "put his life at risk" in a WWE ring.

Bad Bunny wants to risk life with career changing move

The 30-year-old musician has wrestled before with matches at 'WrestleMania', 'Royal Rumble' and 2023's 'Backlash: Puerto Rico', and now he has set his sights on another match to "scare his mother".

He told Rolling Stone magazine: "I want to do it one more time. I want to put my life at risk in the ring.

"I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother. When? I don’t know."

The 'Bullet Train' star - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio - insisted he and his team are always "in contact" with WWE management.

He added: "We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we’re always paying attention to what’s going on.

"But when, I don’t know. I hope there’s a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times.

"And I’d love to take more time to get ready physically."

Bad Bunny admitted there are even moments where he considers quitting "everything" in his music and movie careers to focus on "wrestling full time" rather than just making guest appearances.

He explained: "But man, just like in music, I do this to get better and to do something different.

"Sometimes, I say, ‘I’m going to quit everything and just do wrestling full time.' I feel like in wrestling, I just go sporadically as a celebrity.

"I’m going to go full time and be a heel. That’s what I’d love. [Laughs.] I was always a fan of the villains more than the good guys.”

However, Bad Bunny did recently insisted his new album 'Debí Tirar Mas Fotos' reflects his Puerto Rican roots as he focused on his own "sound".

He told TIME magazine: "This is an album of Puerto Rican music, and a completely different vibe from what any other artist has done. I found what my roots are: the sound that represents me."