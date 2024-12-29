Beyoncé reportedly paid her dancers a huge bonus for working Christmas Day.

The singer, 43, performed for 13 minutes on the field at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston on 25 December at the halfway point of the Ravens clash against the Texans, alongside guests Shaboozey, Post Malone and her 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

And The Sun has reported the performer forked out “double” rates on her dancers as a thank you for working with her on Netflix’s NFL Christmas Day broadcast.

A source said: “Beyoncé paid her staff bonuses for working on Christmas Day. “The show was a big business deal and had to happen on Christmas Day so she paid her staff and dancers double pay to make it happen.

“She is also planning to bring some of her old dancers back into the mix for her next tour.”

The show was dubbed the ‘Beyoncé Bowl’ and was streamed live on Netflix and produced by the singer’s Parkwood Entertainment company.

It saw her sport a white cowboy hat and chaps and sing hits from her country album ‘Cowboy Carter’, which included her number one song ‘Texas Hold ’Em’.

Beyoncé – who has an estimated net worth of $600 million – was reportedly paid $20 million for her half-time performance during Netflix’s NFL Christmas Day NFL broadcast.

DailyMail.com said the figure came partly from social media deals, with “several people” claiming the huge sum was also part of a larger contract between Beyoncé and Netflix.

The Mail added it has been reported the singer inked a three-project deal with the streaming giant in 2019, which is now two-thirds done.

It said the first part was a documentary that showed her 2019 performance at Coachella, which is also said to have earned her $20 million.

Beyoncé was last on stage in October, 2023, to wrap up her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.