Big Sean says "there's a lot of work that needs to be done" before he and Jhené Aiko get married.

Big Sean explains why he and Jhené Aiko haven't tied the knot

The couple - who welcomed their first child together in 2022 - met in 2012, and have been dating off and on since 2016 but Sean isn't sure if marriage is on the cards for them.

Speaking to Charlamange Tha God on a new episode of the 'Out of Context' podcast, Sean, 36, said: "No, no, there has not been a secret industry marriage.

"It's a little personal, you know what I mean? But just like to be real with you, just like any people who have dealt with love, we've had our ups and downs, you know what I'm saying? And I think it's still finding the right navigation through it all.”

“To me, marriage symbolises like the best relationship. I would like to, and I don't like putting our personal business out there like that either, but there's a lot of work that needs to be done."

Charlamange offered some advice to Sean, saying: “Well take it from somebody who's been with their woman for 26 years, right? It's always gonna be ups and downs, period. The work's never gonna stop.”

Speaking previously about their son Noah Hasani, Sean told PEOPLE: "He's changed me in so many ways, honestly. But one of the ways that has really been a lesson that I'm still learning is to be even more intentional with everything. And just being in the moment. Even in nature. Like, on our walks. It's definitely a learning process."