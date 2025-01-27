Bill Murray has "done some damage" in his life.

Bill Murray has opened up about his failings

The 74-year-old actor has revealed that he prefers to play complicated on-screen characters, because he can often relate to their failings.

The Hollywood icon said at the Sundance Film Festival: "It’s always interesting when you’re playing a guy who has done some damage. I know I’ve done some damage."

Bill observed that the real-life damage he's caused has been "unconscious" - but he didn't discuss any specific examples.

He said: "It's unconscious damage, but it's some sort of penance to play them and to show that, you know, to show accepting responsibility for it."

The 'Groundhog Day' star has enjoyed huge success in his career. However, Bill has also confessed to being "lazy" at different times.

The movie star reflected: "I’ve been lazy. I don’t have an agent anymore, so I’m not the first person people think of to be in studio movies."

Bill suggested that some of his recent film projects - including 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' - have given him a renewed sense of enthusiasm.

He explained: "Only in this last year, doing these, has reawakened me about searching for material.

"I’ve lived the life of a bass … waiting for something to come down at me. If something lands in my mouth, I’ll eat it."

In 2016, Bill admitted that he feels at his most engaged when he's working on a film project.

The actor told Esquire: "I’m more of a person when I’m working on a movie than at any other time. Because I actually have to really be there. I really gotta show up. Not just physically in a building, although that’s certainly a big part of it. And I know that to do the best work, I’ve gotta be as collected as I can be."