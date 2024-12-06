Bill Murray believes 'Saturday Night Live' remains as good as ever.

Bill Murray has rubbished criticism of the cast

The 74-year-old actor - who starred on the sketch comedy show between 1977 and 1980 - has rubbished criticism of the show's current cast, insisting that it's still as a good as it ever has been.

Bill said on the 'New Heights' podcast: "People always give me a hard time about, ‘Oh, the original show was so great and it’s lousy now.' And I say, ‘No, it’s not.’ The show that’s on now, they do stuff that’s just as good as anybody ever did, all the time."

Bill also confirmed that he intends to return for the show's 50th anniversary special.

The Hollywood star shared: "I told ‘em I’d like to host one this year. So maybe if I get organised. I think I did it two other times when I was there. I’d like to try it one more time. It might be the last time to try it."

In November, Will Ferrell hailed 'Saturday Night Live' as "the hardest but most fun job" of his career.

The 57-year-old actor starred on the long-running comedy show between 1995 and 2002, and Will looks back on that period with a lot of fondness.

He told PEOPLE: "I had a wonderful seven seasons on that show, where I made lifelong friends.

"I knew in that moment it would be the hardest but most fun job I would ever get to do, and I still look back on it that way."

Will also observed that 'Saturday Night Live' has "defined American comedy" for five decades.

He said: "It was the one thing I always dreamed about being a part of. It's kind of enormous to think about in a way, 50 years of what has really defined American comedy."