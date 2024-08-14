Blake Lively loves fans who “want to see films about women” and the “multitudes” they hold.

The actress, 36, spoke out about female-themed movie amid the backlash surrounding her press tour for her latest flick ‘It Ends With Us’ – which has seen critics claim she has not been doing enough to focus on its heavy themes, especially when it comes to its portrayal of domestic violence.

Mother-of-four Blake – who has her children with her 47-year-old ‘Deadpool’ actor husband Ryan Reynolds – appeared to hit back at the criticism by resharing a clip on her Instagram Story from an interview with BBC News.

The clip saw Blake, who plays domestic violence victim Lily Bloom in the film, saying about the character: “She is not just a survivor, and she’s not just a victim, and while those are huge things to be, they are not her identity.”

She added in the chat Lily “is not defined by something someone else did to her or an event that happened to her, even if it’s multiple events” – and went on: “She defines herself, and I think that’s deeply empowering.. no-one else can define you. No experience can define you. You define you.”

She then wrote a long message over the footage, which began with her thanking “everyone” who “came out to show that people WANT to see films about women and the multitudes we hold”.

Blake added in her note: “‘It Ends With Us’ is the story of the female experience. All the highest highs and the lowest lows. And we are so proud of it.

“We have been in celebration of this film and of getting a message so important out there to the masses.

“Thank you all for embracing @itendswithusmovie with the same pain, love and joy we had sharing it with you all.”

She also added a slide to her Instagram that showed figures on intimate partner violence – along with a link for the hotline.