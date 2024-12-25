Blake Lively has received support from Sony Pictures after suing Justin Baldoni.

The 37-year-old actress has taken legal action against her 'It Ends With Us' co-star and director, alleging sexual harassment and accusing him of waging a smear campaign against her and now the studio which made the movie have given her public backing and "strongly condemned" attacks on her reputation.

A spokesperson told Variety: “We have previously expressed our support for Blake in connection with her work on and for the film. We fully and firmly reiterate that support today.

"Further, we strongly condemn any reputational attacks on her. Any such attacks have no place in our business or in a civil society.”

In addition, SAG-AFTRA have also condemned the "startling and troubling allegations" and praised Blake's "courage in speaking out".

A spokesperson for the union told Deadline: “We applaud Blake Lively’s courage in speaking out on issues of retaliation and harassment and for her request to have an intimacy coordinator for all scenes with nudity or sexual content. This is an important step that helps ensure a safe set.”

“Employees have every right to raise issues of concern or to file complaints. Retaliation for reporting misconduct or inappropriate behavior is illegal and wrong.

“We all have a right to be treated with dignity and respect on the job and to work in an environment free of harassment, discrimination and retaliation."

Blake submitted her 10-claim complaint with the California Civil Rights Department last week, in which she accused Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios and others involved with making the movie of sexual harassment and a "coordinated effort to destroy her reputation".

The star claimed the film was shot amid a "hostile work environment that nearly derailed production" and alleged a campaign against her was launched by the actor - who also directed the movie - and his company after its release.

What's more, the actress demanded "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'pornography addiction', no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father".

According to the lawsuit, Sony Pictures approved the former 'Gossip Girl' star's requests. But the actress has alleged that Justin subsequently engaged in a "social manipulation" campaign in a bid to "destroy" her reputation.

The actor - who has been dropped by his talent agency, WME in the wake of the claims - has denied the allegations and accused Blake of making an attempt to "fix" her own "negative reputation".