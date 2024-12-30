Blur's Alex James upset locals at a church Christmas party.

Blur's Alex James upset locals at Xmas bash

The 56-year-old bassist confessed he got drunk at the local bash and upset attendees by using an “antique figurine of the naked baby Jesus” as an ashtray.

He explained in his book 'Over The Rainbow: Tales from an Unexpected Year': “I had been smoking in the room with the art and the objects, as usual.

“Someone I didn’t know had said, ‘I’m not sure if you’re allowed to smoke in here’.

“I’d dutifully picked up a little ashtray on the sideboard where I was leaning and extinguished my cigarette.

“Sadly, unlike some staterooms, not everything in this one was actually an ashtray.

“I’d happened upon an antique figurine of the naked baby Jesus and stubbed my fag-end out by rubbing it around in his crotch, quite obliviously."

To make matters worse, Alex then went on to break the antique.

He said: "When I was alerted to what I’d done by the person who’d asked me to stop smoking, I tried to put a positive spin on it.

“I picked baby Jesus back up to demonstrate his robustness by tugging one of his little arms.

“The arm came off along with a plume of impossibly fine, glittering, powdery dust.

"I managed to wedge it back on."