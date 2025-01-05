Bono was left feeling "humble" after being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the US.

The U2 frontman was among one of 19 individuals, along with the likes of Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington, to receive the country's highest civilian honour - which is awarded to people who “have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endeavours” - in one of Joe Biden's last acts as president on Saturday (04.01.25).

The 'One' hitmaker was recognised for his work as “a pioneering activist against AIDS and poverty”.

A statement from the White House added: “He brought together politicians from opposing parties to create the United States PEPFAR AIDS program, and is co-founder of campaigning organizations ONE and (RED).”

Following the ceremony, the 64-year-old frontman wrote on Instagram: “Thank you President Biden. Frontmen don’t do humble, but today I was. Rock n roll gave me my freedom… and with it the privilege to work alongside those who’ve had to fight so much harder for theirs. And I want to give it up for my band mates – Edge, Adam, and Larry – without whom I would never have found my voice.”

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning star Denzel was recognised for his services as National Spokesman for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America for more than 25 years, while 'Back to the Future' actor Michael was hailed as a "world-renowned advocate for Parkinson’s disease research and development”.

Other notable names receiving the honour were Hillary Clinton, science broadcaster Bill Nye, basketball legend Magic Johnson, designer Ralph Lauren and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Footballer Lionel Messi was listed as a recipient but his name wasn't read out during the ceremony as he was unable to attend for scheduling reasons.

The White House said in a statement: "President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else. These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place.

"They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world."