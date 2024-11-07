Bowen Yang has apologised to Ariana Grande for the way he kissed her on 'Saturday Night Live'.

Bowen Yang admits he kissed Ariana Grande 'too much' with an 'open mouth' on SNL

The 'Wicked' co-stars shared a sloppy smooch when the pop star returned to host the late-night sketch show for the second time last month.

They played a mother and son in a segment titled 'Charades With Mom' and after getting into a verbal and psychical fight over her son's boyfriend, the pair wildly ended up locking lips.

However, 'SNL' star Bowen, 34, has said "sorry" to the 31-year-old singer for opening his much "too much" when he kissed her.

Speaking to Ariana on his podcast 'Las Culturistas', he said: "Just to switch gears: I really have to apologise to you in person.

"I opened up my mouth too much when we kissed on SNL."

Ariana agreed: "You absolutely did. I was shaking after. Not in a bad way. Just in a disarming way."

Apologising again, he insisted: "I'm so sorry. I kissed you too much."

Ariana said: "It felt like what these people needed at that time.

"It felt like what these characters required. I'm all for it."

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker helped to write the skit's script and the pair weren't originally meant to kiss and when she came up with the idea, Ariana thought people would think she was "absolutely insane".

She said: "When we rehearsed it, [I had] a little thought in my head.

"I didn't say anything because I was like, 'Everyone's going to think I'm absolutely insane and too comfortable.'

But I [thought to myself], 'How funny would it be if we kissed at the end?'"

Recalling their conversation about the kiss, Ariana added: "And then Bowen texts me a few hours later, 'It's totally fine, if this is way too crazy, but we were talking and thought it would be so funny if we kissed at the end.' And I was like, 'Wow, I was thinking that.'"