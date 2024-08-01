Claudia Doumit used to feel the pressure to get a nose job.

Claudia Doumit always thought she would get a nose job

The 32-year-old actress - who is now best known for starring as Victoria Neuman in the hit superhero series 'The Boys' - started her career in her late teens and recalled promising herself that she would have cosmetic surgery done on her nose as soon as she landed her first professional role.

Speaking on a panel at San Diego Comic-Don, she said: "It’s a beautiful half-Lebanese, half-Italian nose. It's very strong. Ever since I was a young age, I thought to myself, ‘When I book my first job, I’m gonna get a nose job. I’m gonna get paid for that and then I’m gonna get a nose job.

[The pressure] was fed to me for many, many years."

But in reality, when 'Timeless' star did manage to make it in the industry, she decided against having work done and after she had been working for a little while that her natural state was having no impact on her success.

She said: "But then I booked my first job and I didn’t get a nose job — I’m saying ‘job’ a lot here. But I didn’t get a nose job and then booked the next job, and thought ‘I’ll get it now.’ And then I didn’t get a nose job. And then I kept booking jobs and not getting nose jobs. And I kind of realized one day that I was booking jobs with the way that I looked, and I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t need a nose job because I’m booking jobs.’”

She added: "I’m doing the thing I love and I’m doing it the way that I look. And it’s not what the traditional narrative is. It’s not what a lot of people might think beauty is. But I think it’s beautiful and I think I wanna see more big noses on women on the screen. So, go, baby!"