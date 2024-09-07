Brian Tyree Henry is a “gnome enthusiast”.

The ‘Transformers One’ star is a big fan of the pot-bellied garden statues and not only does he believe they are real, he wants to be reincarnated as one after he dies.

He told Empire magazine: “I’m a huge gnome enthusiast. Yeah, the guys with the beards and the little hat.

“I have a gnome in my house that sits on a shelf and he’s giving the finger – two fingers actually – and he’s smiling, with a little butterfly. He, to me, is like a visual mantra.

“I don’t give a f*** what anyone says, gnomes are real and if there’s any justice in the world I will be reincarnated as one.”

The 42-year-old actor would love to release his own candle range because he enjoys “setting an ambience”.

He admitted: “I really love setting an ambience. I love candles and incense and I will make sure anything around me – including myself – smells amazing.

“I like to believe I’m the king of olfactory senses…that sounds disgusting. I would like to make my own candles but it’s hard.”

Meanwhile, Brian admitted he was starstruck when he first met his ‘Bullet Train’ co-star Brad Pitt.

Asked when he was most starstruck, he said: “I would never tell him this to his face but it was when I met Brad Pitt.

“We were about to start ‘Bullet Train’ and he just sent an invitation for us to come to his house.

“I’m like, ‘What do you mean? The first time I’m meeting this man is on his property?’

“And there he is, in a beanie and sweats, just normal. His house smells really good. And he has great skincare as well. Not that I went through his bathroom…”