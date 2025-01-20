Brooke Shields is "ready" for her own TV show.

Brooke Shields wants to return to TV

The 59-year-old actress - whose last major small screen appearance was a 12-episode stint on 'Jane the Virgin' in 2018 and 2019 - "would love" to appear in a streaming series and is particularly keen on a "dark comedy", citing 'Ally McBeal' as one of her favourites.

Speaking at the Flow Space presents 'An Evening with Brooke Shields' event in New York last week, People magaine reports she said: "I’m obsessed with 'Hacks'. I love that type of dark humour.

"That type of dark humour is just so funny. It’s wrong in all the best ways — you have to lean into it and laugh.

"I grew up with that kind of humour.

"What I love about comedy is that when it’s done right, it makes the drama even more poignant. You’re not expecting those emotional moments, so they hit you harder. I find those nuances fascinating."

The former 'Suddenly Susan' star noted she has a particular love of physical comedy because "there's so much freedom in it."

She added: "Honestly, I’m just ready for my own show again. I’m ready for that. Are you ready for it?"

And Brooke is also keen to get out on stage.

She said: "I’d love to do more Broadway.

"I’m just casting a wider net now. But then there are days when I’m immersed in a very media-centric environment, and I think I can do this. You know what I mean?"

As she approaches her 60th birthday in May, the 'Lipstick Jungle' actress is "really excited" for what the future holds.

She said: "I’m really excited. It feels like it’s just beginning."

Brooke - who has daughters Rowan, 21, and Grier, 18, with husband Chris Henchy - is looking forward to reaching her milestone birthday and is planning to "take the whole year" to celebrate entering a new decade, fulfiling her personal dreams.

She said: “I'm going to try to take experiences that I really want to have and spend the time and the money on them. And just celebrate the year of this big year that I'm walking through.”

And when she is working, Brooke just wants to take things slowly and not "hustle" for jobs.

She said: "I realised that all this striving I’d done for so many years — pushing and performing — had served me, but it doesn’t serve me anymore.

"I’m learning that it’s okay to take my time and not be in constant hustle mode."