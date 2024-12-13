Bros star Matt Goss is "not talking" to his twin brother Luke Goss.

Matt Goss is not on speaking terms with his brother Luke

The siblings rose to fame in the band in the 1980s but they've always had a notoriously rocky relationship and Matt has now revealed they've fallen out once again and are not currently on speaking terms - insisting he's "tried" with his brother but now has to focus on his own life.

During an appearance on ITV show 'Lorraine' on Friday (13.12.24), Matt explained: "I really am at peace with myself as a man. I have really tried and that's all you can do."

When host Ranvir Singh asked if Matt meant he had "tried" with Luke, the singer replied: "Yeah, we are just trying to create things that are much more …

"Even coming on here, like you worry about it, but I can't come here and lie.

"We're not talking, and it is what it is and if he doesn't like it, that's the way it is. I've tried but I have to come in and I'm excited about my own life and I'm excited about what I have done in my life.

"When you consider it to the point it almost breaks you, that's wrong. So I am just going to be truthful."

However, Matt insisted he won't be talking in detail about the pair's latest fall out, adding: "I'm not gonna into detail, I'm a very discrete person, but I am going to be truthful with where I stand."

The pair's relationship was the focus of 2018 documentary 'Bros: After the Screaming Stops' and Matt admitted putting their troubles onscreen helped him find peace because he realised every family deals with some sort of "disfunction".

He said: "It was difficult to watch it, because it was so dysfunctional in many ways. But what happened afterwards, I realised that people would come up to me, and fellas would come up to me and say: 'We are dysfunctional as well'.

"There is a lot of dysfunction in family. In many ways we find comfort from friends because family have that ability to go a little bit too far sometimes and they know the buttons to press …

"I feel like now I have a whole philosophy within myself that if I do my best, and I know that I can look at myself and say I've tried my best … if that doesn't work, then that's okay. I have to live my own life as well."