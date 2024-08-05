Matthew McConaughey's wife is planning to call him "hunk of heaven" from now on.

Matthew McConaughey has a new nickname

The 54-year-old actor has a surprise cameo in 'Deadpool and Wolverine' and after movie lead Ryan Reynolds gave him a new nickname as he thanked his pal for "showing up" for him in the film, Camila Alves joked she'll be adopting the moniker in their household.

Ryan had shared a photo of Matthew holding a pistol while dressed as Cowboy Deadpool in the film and wrote on his Instagram Story: “At its best, this business is an actual community and showing up for each other is a great example of that. Huge thanks to this gorgeous hunk of Heaven @officialmcconaughey.

“Not only do he and @camillamcconaughey make the one and only @pantalonestequila. But he also delves into the less exciting world of acting from time to time.”

Camila - who has Levi, 16, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11, with Matthew - then shared the post on her own account and quipped: “ ‘Hunk of Heaven’ will now be my nickname for him @vancityreynolds.

"We can thank you when child #4 arrives."

Meanwhile, the 'Wolf of Wall Street' actor recently explained how he and Camila had sat down for a lengthy discussion with their eldest son before allowing him to set up social media accounts when he turned 15.

The Oscar-winner told the ‘Today’ show about their chat: “Let’s talk about what it is. Let’s talk about the upfalls. Let’s talk about the downfalls. Let’s talk about the assets. Let’s talk about the traps.

“Let’s talk about what you wanna tell. What’s your story? Because what happens a lot of times with young people and social media is they wake up in the morning and the first thing on their mind is, ‘What will be a good post?’ Instead of, ‘What do I want to do today?’”

The 'Lincoln Lawyer' actor also warned youngsters should pay more attention to their own lives before rushing to share everything on social platforms, and admitted Levi is still learning the ins and outs of the online world.

He said: “I mean, we’re still taking baby steps into, you know, how much he’s immediately in touch with it – what he’s exporting.

“And we’re going through, we’re measuring, we’re discussing things.

“We had him look at a lot of other people that he looked up to, their posts.

“We talked: ‘Why do you like those?’

“And then you saw certain people that had maybe more hits, and you go, ‘But why did they? Were they relevant for the right reasons? Were they relevant for reasons that actually spoke to being more of themselves, rather than acting like somebody else?’

“The discussion is ongoing.”