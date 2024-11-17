Candiace Dillard Basset is "mourning the loss" of her pregnancy weight.

The 37-year-old reality star welcomed son Jett with her husband Chris Bassett in October and got to 141 pounds during her recently but has already lost it all just weeks after giving birth.

She told People: " [I'm] pissed because I was celebrating my thickness. So I am, yes, very much mourning the loss of my 141 pounds.

"But my last weigh-in [while pregnant], I was 141.1 pounds. And I was so proud of each and every pound.

"I was getting legs, hips and body. I was so happy to be thick. It was fun!"

The former 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star also noted that she relished in her time expecting a baby and that came as "shock" to her because she assumed she would loathe it.

She said: "I loved being pregnant, which is also a shock because I thought I was going to hate it. And I was so afraid of being sick and not accepting the changes in my body and just all of the unknown things that you read about.

"And it was literally the complete opposite.

"I loved every bit of my pregnancy. It was the most amazing experience ever. I almost mourn the fact that I'm not pregnant anymore because I loved it so much."

Candiace previously explained that the little one had brought a type of "joy" into her life that she never could have imagined.

She said: "He is just the cutest little thingIt's so cliché to say, but he's brought such joy to our lives in ways I never would have been able to describe before. It's pure love!".

