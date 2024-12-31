Caprice and her husband need to “make an appointment” to get intimate.

Ty Comfort and Caprice find it hard to get time for each other

The 53-year-old model – who has sons Jett and Jax, both 11, with spouse Ty Comfort – admitted finding quality time as a couple can be difficult but she is hoping getting cosy at home during the festive season will help her and the businessman get closer.

She told Closer magazine: “There’s nothing better than a good romp while watching a Christmas movie!

“I’m in a really good relationship and that’s made a really big difference.

“We have screaming, demanding kids so it’s hard – you have to make appointments.”

The blonde beauty recently shot her own festive film, ‘A European Christmas’, and had a great time with “hunky” co-star Philip Boyd.

She said: “The film has ‘The Holiday’ vibes. It’s so great and so is my co-star, Philip.

“Luckily, my husband didn’t feel nervous with me having a hunky co-star. Ty stayed for the first eight days of filming and then he did a runner.

“He said, ‘I’m bored, I’m out of here!

“It only took 14 days to film. We went to Serbia to film and then we drove two hours to Zlatibor, which is a nearby holiday resort.

“I fell madly in love with the place – that’s why I wanted to do a movie there.

“You have to have so much organisation to do these movies in such a short time – I could do anything now.”

After enjoying ‘A European Christmas’, Caprice has been busy shooting another festive film – in her own London home.

She said: “My house looks like Santa’s Wonderland at the moment as we’re shooting a scene for my new movie.

“There’s Christmas trees, garlands and lights everywhere. I’ve got another hot co-star and one of my sons is making a cameo.”

