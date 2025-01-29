Cher wants to star on Broadway.

The 78-year-old pop icon already has an Emmy, a Grammy, and an Oscar, meaning that she just needs a Tony Award before she reaches EGOT status and believes she still has the "energy" to appear on The Great White Way in order to reach that goal.

Speaking on the Australian TV show 'The Project', she explained: "Maybe I'm not meant to get it. I'm already so old, I don't even know what I could be. I've been offered many things but I've never had something that I thought was exactly right.

"The one thing about theatre is that you don't have to be young to do it. So I can...I have a lot of energy, I still have a lot in me and I'm not so sure why but I just do. Maybe it could happen in the next year, who knows?"

Meanwhile, the 'Believe' hitmaker was asked to name someone who stands out for her in music history and hailed late Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner - who died in 2023 at the age of 83 - as not only a "close friend" but a "great artist".

She said: "Tina. She was one of my close friends but I always admired her so much and there was such a great artist, there will never be anyone like her. She was one of the first stars I saw when I was first starting out. We were standing in this huge auditorium and all of a sudden I felt this kind of force, kind of a wind.

"I know it sounds crazy but Tina came swishing by and, like when I saw Elvis, it was a feeling that was so amazing that I never forgot it.

"And when we became friends, of course, I told her!"