Conan O'Brien is being honoured with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The 61-year-old comic - who previously hosted late night talk shows 'Conan' and 'The Tonight Show' - is following in the footsteps of the likes of Steve Martin, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler and Tina Fey.

In a statement, he quipped: "I am honoured to be the first winner of the Mark Twain Prize recognized not for humor, but for my work as a riverboat pilot."

Other previous recipients include Jon Stewart, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Carol Burnett, Richard Pryor and George Carlin.

The award will be presented to him at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts at a ceremony on March 23.

The ceremony will air on Netflix for the second year in a row, although last year's event wasn't streamed live.

Deborah F. Rutter, President of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, added: "For four decades, Conan O’Brien, has brought his unique blend of the smart, silly, insightful, and hilarious into our homes.

“From 'Saturday Night Live' and 'The Simpsons' — including the unbelievably funny monorail episode — to late night, podcasts, and all things Team Coco, Conan is a master of invention and reinvention, consistently pushing the envelope in search of new comedic heights.

"I look forward to honoring his immense legacy and enduring impact with an uproarious evening in the Concert Hall on March 23.”

Conan previously encouraged his fans to follow their passions in life.

The comedian told TV viewers that they should "do what you love with people you love".

Speaking during the final episode of his self-titled TBS show in 2021, Conan said: "My advice to anyone watching right now - and it's not easy to do, it's not easy to do, but try; try and do what you love with people you love.

"If you can manage that, it's the definition of heaven on Earth."