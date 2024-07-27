A wax figure of Sinéad O'Connor will be removed and recreated after her family objected.

Controversial Sinéad O'Connor waxwork removed

The singer tragically passed away on July 26, 2023 at age 56 and to mark the one-year anniversary of her death this week, Dublin's National Wax Museum unveiled a wax figure of Sinéad.

However, Sinéad's brother John slammed the piece of art, telling RTE's 'Liveline': "When I saw it online I was shocked. I thought it looked something between a mannequin and something out of the Thunderbirds.

"I thought Sinéad would have been very fond of looking well, and she certainly did, and if it was supposed to be a representation of her in her early 20s when she did 'Nothing Compares 2 U', it just looked nothing like her. I thought it was hideous.

"A friend of mine said to me last night that he’d seen better in Shaws [department store], in the window.

"There’s also enough visual stuff out there, in terms of videos and photos, that show what she did look like.

"I lost my sister and to me that’s important. Since she’s not here to defend herself or to speak for herself I just took it upon myself to contact you about it."

Paddy Dunning, the wax museum director, issued an apology and said it was not up to the standard of sculptor, PJ Heraghty's usual work.

He said: "When I had a look at the statue, I walked in to launch it, and when I saw it, I didn’t get that feeling that I normally get from PJ’s fantastic work.

“My heart sunk a bit. We went ahead with the launch and I didn’t sleep last night.

"The wax museum runs itself without publicity. We have a launch and that’s it. I had to take the decision to cancel the statue and we’ll go again and we’ll remodel and we have to do better on this occasion.”