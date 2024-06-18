Don Omar has cancer.

Don Omar has vowed to not let cancer beat him

The 46-year-old Puerto Rican singer - who is often referred to as the "King of Reggaeton" - took to Instagram to reveal in his native tongue that he is battling a type of the disease, which he did not disclose, but has vowed to beat.

He wrote in a translated caption alongside a picture of his Orlando hospital wristband: “Today yes, but tomorrow I won’t have cancer.

"Good intentions are well received. See you soon. #f*** cancer.”

The Latin star is best known for classics including 'The Last Don', 'Dile', 'Dale Don Dale', 'Danza Kudro', 'Pobre Diabla', and 'Salió El Sol'.

Omar started his career in the 1990s, when Reggaeton was banned from radio and television by the Puerto Rican government.

It was accused of containing "aggressive, sexually explicit and obscene messages".

He has released eight studio albums between since 2003, and won more than 30 awards, making him one of the most decorated artists in the genre.

The music star has been on the road with his 'Back to Reggaetón Tour', with a new leg starting on August 7 in Oakland, California, and he’s recently been recruiting dancers for the rest of his jaunt.

Sharing a Reel of the auditions over the weekend, he wrote: “The most special thing about today’s auditions is seeing that there are people who want to dare to dream with me.

“Thank you to each of you who gave your all on the dance floor! This second stage of the tour comes with everything.”