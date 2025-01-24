Dave Coulier's cancer treatment is getting "more difficult".

The 'Full House' actor, 65, revealed in November that he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has been having chemotherapy.

In a new update, his wife, Melissa Bring, admitted her spouse has been having some "really tough days".

She told Detroit's WXYZ: "He has some really tough days, and as the chemo has been accumulating it gets a little tougher and more difficult."

Despite his health battle, Dave remains “positive”, and the couple have a sweet way they keep their spirits up.

Melissa continued: "He has such a positive attitude, and you need that in order to really fight it.

“Every morning, if he’s feeling up for it, we try to put on a song and do a little dance party with the dogs, because when you do feel good, you have to celebrate that too.”

Dave saw his late mother and other relatives battle the deadly disease and is inspired by their strength to keep “powering through it”.

She added: “He has had a lot of loss in his life when it comes to having to deal with cancer. He lost his mother, his sister, his niece. His other sister had it.

“I think for him, he takes every stride and really pulls strength from seeing the women that were so close in his life powering through it, and he just wants to honour them.”

Dave himself recently described his cancer battle as a "rollercoaster ride" after suffering bad side effects to his meds.

Speaking on his 'Full House Rewind' podcast, he said: “People who are watching the show or listening to the show, who have been here before, you know that it’s a roller coaster, because the side effects have side effects — and then you take a drug to counteract that and this and that.

"So it’s this constant cocktail where your body is in fight or flight mode and you’re just trying to adjust to, ‘Okay, how am I adjusting to steroids? How am I adjusting to the chemo cocktail?’

“It’s a little bit of an internal battle."

The comedian noted his treatment was "going well" but lamented the fact his hair hasn't grown back.

He said: “I realise how much that hair keeps you warm. Gets a little cold here in Michigan where I’m at.”

But he joked it would be nice in the summer "like a little air conditioning on your head".

Dave is pleased his own story has helped raise awareness of the disease and explained that since going public with his own diagnosis, he has “heard from so many people who have been affected by cancer in their lives.”

He added: “The words of encouragement have, I think, really helped people. So that, to me, is worth the journey of all of this. Just being able to alert people that it’s okay to get a colonoscopy or early screenings or a mammogram, it’s really worth it.”

Dave previously admitted he found chemotherapy "intense" and the treatment "scared the daylights" out of him, but he's learned to take things one day at a time.

He said: “There [are] days where I feel unbelievable. Then there’s other days where … I’m just going to lay down and let this be what it’s going to be.”