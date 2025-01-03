David Schwimmer has recalled a "genuinely frightening" incident on the set of 'Friends'.

David Schwimmer was 'genuinely frightened' filming Friends

The 58-year-old comic called for cameras to cut after seeing his co-star Matt LeBlanc go "totally white" and look close to fainting after dislocating his shoulder when a fall went badly wrong during the taping of season three episode 'The One with the Jam.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "During the live taping of the show, [Matt LeBlanc] is supposed to do a kind of a pratfall, and he actually dislocated his shoulder.

"He went totally white, and he stood up, and I could see his shoulder was out. He looked like he was going to pass out.

"[I remember] immediately turning to the camera like, 'Cut, cut, cut.' That was genuinely frightening.

"You could see how badly hurt he was. And we had to stop filming that night, obviously, and he went to hospital. That was scary."

Meanwhile, David is thrilled to have been cast in the second season of 'Goosebumps'.

Recalling receiving a call expressing interest in casting him in the show, he said: "[I felt] genuine excitement... I was like, 'Wait, what?' Because I've never been able to act in horror-action-comedy, and I'm such a fan. I'm a genuine fan of horror."

The series will see David play botanist Anthony Brewer, who needs to use his science skills to stop a shocking disappearanc from his childhood reoccuring for a new generation.

He said: "Let me start by saying, even within the horror genre, there are so many types of horror. For me, what I love to do is to really kind of figure out, 'Okay, what is the tone here? What is the tone of this project?' Here, it's horror within a certain audience. It's geared toward a certain audience. There's also comedy, there's also action, and there's also drama.

"One of the things I'm kind of in awe of is the tone. They managed to get these good scares.

"But they do it in a way where it's never gratuitous violence, there's no sexual violence. It's not too gory... they manage to make you feel safe while you're getting scared."