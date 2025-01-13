David Spade has offered $5,000 to anyone who catches and gets police to arrest arsonists in Los Angeles.

The comedian, 60, made the announcement on his Instagram Stories page amid reports of people starting fires as California continues to be ravaged by deadly wildfires.

He said in a video filmed inside his car: “I’m out in California and people are saying there’s guys lighting fires out there, make this s*** worse.

“So, if you can find someone lighting a fire, and you catch somebody, and you get the cops to bust them and throw them in jail, I’ll give you $5,000.

“So, keep your eyes peeled and do what you can out there.”

David spoke out after a homeless man was detained by LAPD for allegedly using a blowtorch to light up discarded Christmas trees and trash in Woodland Hills.

He was spotted at the same time the devastating Kenneth Fire had started – but police could not officially charge him with arson because they couldn’t prove he had a direct connection to the blazes.

Among the stars who have given disaster relief cash to the needy in the wake of the fires are Jamie Lee Curtis.

The actress, 66, and her husband Christopher Guest, 62, have donated $1 million to those affected by the LA blazes.

She said on Instagram about the donation: “As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbours and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there.”

Jamie had made a trip to New York City for a live television interview with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (08.01.25) when she heard the wildfires atrocity had started to erupt.

Speaking on Jimmy’s ‘Tonight Show’ after she arrived, the actress said: “I’m literally just about to cry. As you know where I live is on fire right now. “Literally the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning. I flew here last night. I was on the plane, started getting texts and it’s gnarly, you guys.

"It’s just a catastrophe in Southern California.

“Obviously, there have been horrific fires in many places… this is literally where I live.”