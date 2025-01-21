'Days of Our Lives' star Francisco San Martin has died aged 39.

Francisco San Martin has died by suicide at the age of 39

The Spanish-born actor - who was best known for playing Dario Hernandez in the long-running US soap opera between 2010 to 2011 and Fabian Regalo del Cielo on 'Jane the Virgin' - was tragically found dead at his home in Los Angeles on January 16.

A report from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed his cause of death was suicide by hanging.

His 'Days of Our Lives' co-star Camila Banus - who played his on-screen sister Gabi on the show - paid a touching tribute to Francisco, writing on Instagram: "Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend. Love you mucho mucho mucho. I wish I had told you more."

Francisco's other credits included the 2013 film 'Behind the Candelabra' and the daytime soap 'The Bold and the Beautiful'.

The actor's death comes just two months after another 'Days of Our Lives' star passed away.

Wayne Northrop - who played Detective Roman Brady - had a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease and passed away on November 29, at the age of 77, surrounded by family.

In a statement shared with Deadline, Wayne's wife, 'General Hospital' actress Lynn Herring Northrop, 66 – with whom he had sons Hank, 33, and Grady, 31 - said: “Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s six years ago.

“He took his last breath in the arms of his family. We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him. Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humour and wit. A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many.”