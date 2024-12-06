Dick Van Dyke has joked that he is "old enough" to be Joe Biden's father.

Dick Van Dyke has joked that he is 'old enough' to be Joe Biden's father

The 98-year-old actor - who has Christian, 74, Barry, 73, and daughters Stacy, 68, and Carrie, 63 with late ex-wife Margie Willett - has teamed up with his second son to appear in Coldplay's new music video for 'All My Love' and frontman Chris Martin poked fun at the "collective age" on set.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Chris said: "It was so sweet because it was like a son and his dad. But they're collectively 176 [years old]."

In response, the 'Mary Poppins' star joked that he is old enough to have fathered the 82-year-old president, as he said: "I'm old enough to be Joe Biden's father."

The 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' actor will celebrate his 99th birthday on Friday 13 December and admitted that he is now feeling his age.

Asked how he was feeling, he replied: "Very old."

In September, Dick joked that he was just hoping to "make it" to his next birthday.

He told PageSix: "Just praying that I make it. I'm pretty old."

The Disney Legend was presented with an award 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for his 2023 birthday special ‘Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic’, and admitted at the time that he has just been "sticking with it" for all these decades.

He said: "“I hope for making people laugh for 75 years. I’ve been in the business 75 years. I can’t believe that I’m still here and performing.

“I’m looking for work if anybody has.”

You have to stick with it. You’re gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions... but you have to stay with it.

“Be patient if you’ve got the confidence in yourself, and it’s very important to believe that you can do it.”