Dick Van Dyke has said he is still ‘looking for work’ as he approaches his 99th birthday

The ‘Mary Poppins’ actor, who is set to mark the milestone on 13 December, made the gag after he won an award for outstanding variety special at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for his 2023 birthday special ‘Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic’.

He told reporters after the event he wanted to be remembered “For laughter”, adding about how he isn’t thinking of retirement: “I hope for making people laugh for 75 years.”

The actor continued to reflect on his career by saying: “I’ve been in the business 75 years. I can’t believe that I’m still here and performing.

“I’m looking for work if anybody has.”

Dick went on about the early days of his career: “You have to stick with it. You’re gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions... but you have to stay with it.

“Be patient if you’ve got the confidence in yourself, and it’s very important to believe that you can do it.”

In June, Dick stunned fans by performing with his Dick Van Dyke and the Vantastix band in Los Angeles.

The long-running singing quartet also featured his 52-year-old second wife Arlene Silver, who he married in 2012.

They put on the show after Dick made history earlier that month by becoming the oldest Daytime Emmy Award winner.

He took home the trophy for best guest performer in a daytime drama series for his role as Timothy Robicheaux on US soap ‘Days of Our Lives’.

Dick said at the time going the gym every week is his “secret weapon” to staying youthful.

He added: “I think I’m the last of my generation, really. I’m 98. I have almost all my marbles… I can’t remember what I had for breakfast.”