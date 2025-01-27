Diego Luna missed the premiere of his new movie ' Kiss of the Spider Woman' due to a "family emergency".

The 45-year-old 'Andor' actor had been due to attend the glitzy screening at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Sunday (26.01.25) alongside his co-star Jennifer Lopez but he was forced to stay behind in his native Spain to deal with an unspecified crisis.

His absence at the event was explained by director Bill Condon, who told a Los Angeles Times panel earlier in the day: "[Diego] sends his love. I know he had a family emergency that kept him in Madrid, but he’s heartbroken not to be here."

No more details were given about Diego's decision to skip the event.

Lopez did attend the screening and she declared it was a "dream come true" to appear in the musical and work with Oscar-winning director Condon.

She told the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theatre: "I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life.

"The reason I even wanted to be in this business is because my mom would sit me in front of the TV and [‘West Side Story’] would come on once a year.

"I was mesmerized and was like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ This is the first time I actually got to do it. This man made my dream come true."

The event marked Condon's first return to the festival since he opened his 1988 movie 'Gods and Monsters' there and he told the crowd it felt good to be back.

He said: "I came here 27 years ago. The experience of launching that movie here is something I’ll never forget.

"Kiss of the Spider Woman’ is a movie I started thinking about all those years ago. It’s a movie I’ve wanted to make my entire life."