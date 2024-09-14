Barbara Eden "doesn't think" about ageing.

Barbara Eden is heading towards her mid-nineties but still likes to keep busy

The 93-year-old actress achieved global stardom in the 1960s when she was cast in the title role of the NBC sitcom 'I Dream of Jeannie' - which served as a rival to ABC's 'Bewitched' - but all these decades later has admitted that it is "important" to keep busy above all else.

She told Fox News Digital: "I don't think about it. would guess that a shrink would say that I want to be productive and not sit on a shelf and do nothing. I think if I wasn’t doing what I’m doing, I would go out and find a job just to keep myself going and be part of civilization… If you don’t try, you’re not going to be doing anything. That’s not good. I say, just be busy. Be productive. That’s so important… It’s important to me."

The 'How to Marry a Millionaire' star has not played the television genie since the final episode aired in 1970 but still likes to engage with fans of the cult sitcom and recalled a time when three young men came to her door on Halloween dressed as her signature character.

She said: "Connecting with my fans is very important to me. First of all, I think I have absolutely the nicest people who like what I’ve done. No one’s rude. No one’s out of line. Everyone is polite and fun to be around - no matter where I go..

"Now, I don’t encourage this at all, but I remember these three young men from college came to my front door, and they were all dressed as Jeannie. They were just having fun being Jeannie with the ponytail, the pink pants – everything. That was fun. Strange, but fun!."