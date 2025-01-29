Drew Barrymore only found "purpose" in life once she became a mother.

Drew Barrymore has revealed how becoming a mother changed her life

The 49-year-old actress enjoyed years of Hollywood stardom before she had Olive, 12, and 10-year-old Frankie with her now ex-husband Will Kopelman but admitted that her "priorities" changed once they arrived.

Speaking on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', she said: "[My daughters] are really, really good. Every day is different. Every hour is different. They’re my North Star, my compass.

"I love that in the life that I got to live before I knew them, my priorities were different. And ever since I came into the world, I understand what the purpose of my life is. It’s wild."

The talk show host added that she became "humbled " when she realised she was having a second daughter because she knew she was always meant to raise daughters.

She said: "I found out I was having a daughter with Olive, and I thought, ‘Oh right, ok karmically that makes sense.’ There’s a lot of, ‘Ok, I’m having a girl,'.

"When I found out I was having Frankie, my second daughter, it humbled me in a way that I’ve never known and I’ll never forget the moment because I realized I was put on this planet to raise girls. And that everything in my life was captured and a butterfly net to try and get this right."

The 'Never Been Kissed' star noted that she initially lacked confidence in her ability as a mother, but that has grown over the years.

She said: "If you don’t grow up in a perfect way with a perfect family, you fear the blueprint and you go, I want to do things differently. I felt unconfident, like this was the stakes of my life and it took a few years, honestly, to have that confidence."