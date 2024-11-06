Adrian Grenier is set to become a dad again.

The 48-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Vincent Chase in the hit TV series 'Entourage' - and his wife Jordan Roemmele have announced that they're expecting their second child together.

Jordan - who already has a 16-month-old son called Seiko with the actor - wrote on Instagram: "Overjoyed for our incoming [baby chick emoji] #springbaby #babyannouncement #roundtwo #bigbrother #surprisegender #momanddad (sic)"

Jordan - who married Adrian in 2022 - also posted a photo of her growing baby bump online. However, the loved-up couple haven't yet revealed the gender of their new baby.

Despite this, Adrian previously admitted that he's relished the challenge of fatherhood.

The actor acknowledged that his lifestyle has changed dramatically since he became a dad for the first time.

During an appearance on 'Today with Hoda and Jenna', Adrian said: "I was flying high for many years, two decades in Hollywood and growing up in New York and I live a much more grounded lifestyle now.

"I decided I was going to live closer to nature and commit to my wife and have a family, and have a child, which I’m so excited about."

The actor revealed that he's already built a strong bond with his son, admitting that he feels "so proud" of his baby boy.

He explained: "I don’t know if my body can contain the love. I need more [space]. It’s so expansive that I feel like my body is going to burst. I’m so in love with this kid. He’s just absolutely beautiful. And I’m so proud of him already and all he does is poop."