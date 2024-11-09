'Euphoria' is set to go in to production in 2025.

Sydney Sweeney is set to reprise the role of Cassie Howard

HBO has rubbished recent suggestions that the hit drama series - which stars the likes of Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney - could be cancelled, amid rumours that members of the star-studded cast were walking away from the TV show.

A representative for HBO told The Independent: "'Euphoria' is going in to production in 2025. Nothing has changed."

The teen drama series has been a huge hit with fans and critics since it launched in 2019.

'Euphoria' has also proven to be a career launching pad for several cast members, including Jacob and Sydney, who recently admitted that she loves playing the part of Cassie Howard.

The 27-year-old actress - who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years - also revealed that she couldn't wait to shoot the next season of 'Euphoria'.

Sydney told PEOPLE: "I'm very excited to jump back into Cassie. She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my 'Euphoria' family, so I look forward to it."

The actress loves exploring the darker side of her on-screen character, too.

Sydney said: "I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me."

The blonde beauty has become one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood since appearing in 'Euphoria', but Sydney is still adjusting to the pressures of fame and success.

She previously told ES Magazine: "I think I’m still navigating it on a daily basis because I want to be as authentic and genuinely open to the public and my fans as possible. And I think I am.

"I talk a lot, I’m very open and it’ll probably be to my detriment, but I don’t know how people can hide behind an image.

"At the same time, I don’t owe people answers."