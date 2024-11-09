'Euphoria' is set to go in to production in 2025.

Sydney Sweeney is set to reprise the role of Cassie Howard

Sydney Sweeney is set to reprise the role of Cassie Howard

HBO has rubbished recent suggestions that the hit drama series - which stars the likes of Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney - could be cancelled, amid rumours that members of the star-studded cast were walking away from the TV show.

A representative for HBO told The Independent: "'Euphoria' is going in to production in 2025. Nothing has changed."

The teen drama series has been a huge hit with fans and critics since it launched in 2019.

'Euphoria' has also proven to be a career launching pad for several cast members, including Jacob and Sydney, who recently admitted that she loves playing the part of Cassie Howard.

The 27-year-old actress - who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years - also revealed that she couldn't wait to shoot the next season of 'Euphoria'.

Sydney told PEOPLE: "I'm very excited to jump back into Cassie. She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my 'Euphoria' family, so I look forward to it."

The actress loves exploring the darker side of her on-screen character, too.

Sydney said: "I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me."

The blonde beauty has become one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood since appearing in 'Euphoria', but Sydney is still adjusting to the pressures of fame and success.

She previously told ES Magazine: "I think I’m still navigating it on a daily basis because I want to be as authentic and genuinely open to the public and my fans as possible. And I think I am.

"I talk a lot, I’m very open and it’ll probably be to my detriment, but I don’t know how people can hide behind an image.

"At the same time, I don’t owe people answers."

Tagged in