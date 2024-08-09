Yung Miami didn't "experience" abuse from Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Yung Miami has reflected on her relationship with Diddy

The former City Girls rapper insisted she didn't know anything about the allegations of abuse made by multiple women towards her former boyfriend - who is also under investigation for sex trafficking - and her own experiences with the rap mogul were very different to what has been alleged in recent months.

Speaking on her Revolt TV show 'Caresha Please', she said: “I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience, I can’t speak on something I don’t know.

“I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time. I don’t know that person and that wasn’t my experience.”

She went on to say she had been a victim of domestic violence in the past and it was something she "doesn't stand for".

The 30-year-old rapper - whose real name is Caresha Brownlee - feels she has been unfairly vilified over her association with the 'I'll be Missing You' hitmaker.

She added: “I met Diddy… when the world was celebrating him…. He was getting the global icon award, the lifetime achievement award, the key to the city. He had a a new album coming out and I was just celebrating him with the world. I just feel like everybody [is] trying to crucify me for it [now].

“One minute I’m happy, one minute I’m sad. One minute, I’m kinda like, ‘F*** this s***.’ And then the next minute, I’m looking at my kids, like I didn’t bring us this far to go backwards.”

In a lawsuit filed against Diddy earlier this year, producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones claimed the 54-year-old star used to brag about having women on his payroll, including Yung Miami, and she admitted she needed to step away from him and the situation, despite them previously staying friends when their relationship ended.

She said: “When all these things came out, I just needed to take a break and focus on what’s important, which is me and my career and my family.

"[I needed to] let him navigate and figure that out on his own because I can’t be caught up in that.”

The 'Act Up' hitmaker explained how she went into her romance with Diddy wanting to learn from him and to boost her own career.

She said: "I feel like I came into his world and I was able to turn everything he had going on up a notch.

“With him, he was able to take my career to the next level. I did the Met Gala, I got ready for Vogue.

“I feel like I’m up under a mogul, I want to learn something. I want to learn business. I went into that relationship on a more of like, ‘I want to become a mogul and I want to learn under you."