Felicity Jones is "not a big singer".

The 41-year-old actress has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood in recent years and has been nominated for an Academy Award for her role in 'The Brutalist' but admitted that she is unlikely to showcase her vocals on screen after making a "disastrous" appearance in a musical when she was a teenager.

Speaking on the 'Table Manners' podcast, she told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware: "I haven't done [karaoke] recently. I feel like there was a time in my life when I was always going to karaoke. I guess that's your twenties, isn't it? I'm not a big singer.

"I did a disastrous musical when I was doing my A-Levels. It was 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' and I should not have been cast! I cannot keep time."

The 'Theory of Everything' star recalled that she would be giving the songs her "best shot" in the production but "gets shakes" when she thinks about how the audience reacted to her performance.

"I'd be doing these songs and give it my best shot and I would be looking out at the audience and just looking at their faces. So I will leave singing to those who are better.

"I cannot sing a song and keep time. I just kept looking over at the pianist and he was looking at me like 'What is she doing?' It was so awful! I literally get shakes just thinking about it."

But the actress also revealed that she was inspired to follow a career in show business because she comes from a family of cinema enthusiasts.

She said: "Cinema was such a big part of our household. My mother is a cinephile and my father loves music. Between those, between the music and the cinema is what I inherited that made me want to go into the business."