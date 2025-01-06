Glenn Close loved seeing what Kim Kardashian wore to set each day filming 'All's Fair'.

Glenn Close loved seeing what Kim Kardashian wore to the 'All's Fair' set

The 77-year-old actress has spilled what it was like working with the 44-year-old Skims founder on the upcoming female-fronted Hulu legal drama series – which also features Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Teyana Taylor - and had nothing but praise for the reality star.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday (05.01.25), she spilled: "Oh my gosh, we are having so much fun.

"It's such a great bunch of women and everybody is really professional [and] always on time."

She went on: "It was fun. I always love to see what she [Kim] is going to show up with wearing on the set, because we never quite know.

"No, it was really great. It was a lot of fun."

Similarly, Sarah said of Kim in a recent interview with Variety: "She's incredibly present. She's fun, she's game, she's alive to the moment, she's great."

Kim has limited acting experience, but Sarah is still keen to learn from her.

She shared: "She’s the person I just wanna ask about all things having to do with fashion and beauty, and she gives me all the answers to every question I could possibly have."

Kim previously starred in the 12th season of 'American Horror Story', the anthology horror series, and her co-star Emma Roberts also revealed that she loved working with the ‘Kardashians’ star.

Emma told 'Extra': "She’s amazing, she’s a pro. She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with and she’s just chill. I love her so much!"

Kim's decision to try her hand at acting has been met with some scepticism, but Kim previously insisted she wasn't worried about her critics.

Discussing her talents and the keys to her success, Kim told Interview Magazine: "I’m like, 'Well, we have a TV show.' But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.

"But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, 'Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?' And I’m like, 'Didn’t know I needed one.'"