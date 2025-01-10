Glenn Close made a little girl cry when the actress recreated her Cruella de Vil cackle.

The 77-year-old star portrayed the bouffanted villain in 1996’s ‘101 Dalmations’ and says despite her long career the younger generation know her best for the role.

She added during an appearance on ‘The View’ how children also find it terrifying if she gets into character as the dognapper in reality: “It’s so funny, kids now know me as Cruella.

“I one time did (her) laugh when I saw a little kid. And then the little girl started crying.”

Along with ‘101 Dalmations’ Glenn’s other most famous roles include parts in films such from ‘Fatal Attraction’ to 1982’s ‘The World According to Garp’ and ‘The Wife’ – and has amassed dozens of accolades including eight Oscar nominations.

She added on ‘The View’ about how she is approaching her work as she ages: “I’m feeling as excited about work as I’ve ever felt.

“I don’t want to repeat myself because that’s boring, and so I’m trying to find things that stretch me in different ways.

“You just hope you get offered something that’s interesting.”

Her latest role is in ‘Back in Action’, an action-comedy in which she stars as a former spy alongside Jamie Foxx, 57, and 52-year-old Cameron Diaz.

She said on ‘The View’ even though she is approaching 80 she did her own stunts in the movie, which comes out on Netflix on 17 January.

Glenn added: “It was fun. I like doing stuff like that.

“This movie has a lot of fights and guns, but no blood — which I kind of like.”

Glenn’s TV work has seen her received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her role in the ABC film ‘Something About Amelia’ in 1984.

She later won three of the gongs, including outstanding lead actress in a Limited series or movie for portraying Margarethe Cammermeyer in the NBC’s ‘Serving in Silence’, as well as outstanding lead actress in a drama series twice consecutively for playing Patty Hewes in legal drama ‘Damages’, which ran from 2007 to 2012.