Hiroyuki Sanada urged young actors to "never give up" as he picked up his Golden Globe Award on Sunday (05.01.25).

Hiroyuki Sinada had advice for young actors

The 64-year-old actor took home the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama accolade for 'Shogun' and after admitting he was "so happy" to have been shortlisted alongside "great" fellow nominees, Donald Glover ('Mr and Mrs Smith'), Jake Gyllenhaal ('Presumed Innocent'), Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses'), Eddie Redmayne ('The Day of the Jackal') and Billy Bob Thornton ('Landman'), Hiroyuki wished good luck to those wanting to follow in his footsteps.

Speaking on stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, he said: “Thank you Golden Globes for recognising me. I’m so happy to be here with these great nominees. Thank you FX, Disney+ and all the cast members and crew of 'Shogun' for sharing this amazing journey.

"I’d love to say thank you for everyone who has been in my life. All of you have brought me here. And I’d like to say to the young actors and creators in the world: Please be yourself. Believe in yourself and never give up. Good luck."

Later in the evening, Hiroyuki's co-star, Anna Sawai, picked up the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama award - but joked she would have voted for fellow nominee Kathy Bates, who was shortlisted for 'Matlock', instead.

In her brief speech, Anna - who was also nominated alongside Emma D’Arcy ( 'House of the Dragon'), Maya Erskine ('Mr and Mrs Smith'), Keira Knightley ('Black Doves') and Keri Russell ('The Diplomat') - said: "I have so much people to thank but I'm going to keep it short. Thank you to the voters for voting for me even though I would vote for Kathy Bates any day.

"Thank you to our incredible writers, without a good script it is impossible to give a performance to a fullest potential.

"Thank you everyone else, I'm gonna thank you later."

Shortly afterwards, the programme took the Best Television Series – Drama prize ahead of 'The Day of the Jackal', 'The Diplomat', 'Mr and Mrs Smith', 'Slow Horses' and 'Squid Game'.