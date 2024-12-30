Gwyneth Paltrow has had to deal with "painful" changes in 2024.

The 52-year-old actress - who has also made millions as the founder of wellness brand Goop - reflected on the previous 12 months as she looked on into 2025 and revealed that while she has had some "very strong lessons" this year, she has also had to learn to "let go" of some things, no matter how difficult it can be to do so.

In her latest Goop newsletter, she said: "My friend got me a numerology reading, and I learned I’m in a nine year, which is year of completions and endings. I had a few very strong lessons around completing certain things. I had a bunch of goodbyes this year. I had some revelations that led to the ends of things.

"The numerologist contextualized all of this for me, but this year was about learning to understand that it was a year of endings.

"And that sometimes those endings have been really painful and have come with big change and recalibrations. I’ve learned to loosen my grip on things and deeply learn to let go. And also to understand that everything is always happening for your highest good, even if it’s super uncomfortable."

The 'Shallow Hal' star - who has Apple, 20, and 18-year-old Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin - also shared the things she has had to "let go" of recently on Instagram.

The first item on the list was "the phase of life where everyone is always under one roof", which comes after both of her children flew the nest to attend college.

She also listed "our home", "some very cherished colleagues", "Los Angeles" and "our dog", in remembrance of her pooch Nero who passed away earlier this year.