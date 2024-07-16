Gwyneth Paltrow’s mother Blythe Danner was reportedly raced to hospital during a charity do – but is now said to be “doing well”.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s mother Blythe Danner was reportedly raced to hospital during a charity do – but is now said to be ‘doing well’

The 51-year-old Goop founder’s Hollywood veteran mum, 81, is said to have been raced away by an ambulance from Springs Food Pantry’s E.A.T. during the Hidden Gardens 2024 event at the Corbett Estate in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday (13.07.24.)

A source added to People, which reported the apparent incident on Monday (15.07.24): “It was early on in the event and she sat there for a while as they took her vitals.

“It didn’t look that bad, but they took her away anyway.”

A representative for Gwyneth’s wellness site Goop told People Blythe was “completely fine.”

On Sunday (14.07.24), Gwyneth was seen looking in high spirits as she danced at Surf Lodge in Montauk during her friend Kate Hudson’s intimate musical performance.

Blythe was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2018, but it is unclear what her health scare involved.

She told People in 2022: “It’s a sneaky disease. But I’m fine and dandy now. And I’m lucky to be alive.”

The ‘Meet the Parents’ star’s disease was the same kind of cancer that her late husband, Bruce Paltrow, who was diagnosed before passing away in 2002 aged 58.

Blythe added in 2022: “Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it’s unusual for a couple to have the same cancer.

She said that after receiving her diagnosis, she “looked up at heaven and said to Bruce, ‘Are you lonely up there?’”

Gwyneth said the same year Blythe was “genuinely one of the strongest people” she knew after her mum endured three cancer surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

She added to People: “I hope if I ever go through anything like that, I can be like her.

“She went through it with so much grace. I was amazed at how strong she was able to be.”

Blythe married Bruce in 1969 and had Gwyneth in 1972 and their son Jake three years later.