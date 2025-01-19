Halsey has been amazed by the recent improvement in her health.

Halsey has reflected on her health journey

The 30-year-old pop star - who was previously diagnosed with lupus and T-cell disorder - has taken to social media to reflect on her two-year health journey.

Alongside a throwback photo of herself, Halsey - who was also diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016 - wrote on Instagram: "Hey. I just wanna say; I looked and felt like this two years ago and every step forward I have come since then is a miracle. I’m figuring it out on my own time, thank you to everyone who has been along for the ride. Also I’m cute as f*** now, so that’s great. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Last year, Halsey claimed that she was "lucky to be alive" following her secret health struggles.

The pop star admitted to feeling like "an old lady" as she dealt with various issues, including lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease.

Halsey wrote on Instagram: "long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album.

"it begins with The End. out now.

"@lupusresearchalliance

"@llsusa (sic)"

Halsey admitted that she was "sick very often" throughout 2024 and that she'd suffered "other complications" associated with lupus.

The singer - whose last album, 'The Great Impersonator', explored her health struggles - said on the 'SheMD' podcast: "I have lupus and sometimes with lupus there’s other complications.

"I announced a couple years ago that I had Sjogren Syndrome which is really often comorbid - meaning going alongside of - lupus.

"Because lupus is an autoimmune condition, sometimes it can supress your immune system to the point that you develop a T cell disorder."