Hannah Waddingham uses her Emmy Award to “prop up” recipes and to-do lists.

Hannah Waddingham finds her Emmy Award useful

The 50-year-old actress won a string of accolades for her portrayal of Rebecca Weldon in ‘Ted Lasso’ and she joked her 2021 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series gong – the most prestigious of her solo awards – has been put to good use.

She told Britain’s OK! magazine: "The Emmy originally lived in my daughter's room because I did want her to see that I don't just naff off for no reason.

"But I realised that she could probably have her eye out with the wings because she was only seven at the time, so now it sits in front of my hob in the kitchen.

“She's very good for propping things like post, recipes, to-do lists – not disrespectfully. She's an active lady!"

And Hannah – who has 10-year-old Kitty with former partner Gianluca Cugnetto – insisted she will never take awards success for granted.

She said: "I'm never going to be relaxed about winning awards - ever! And you know why? Because I know so many brilliant actors, on-screen or in the theatre, who definitely deserve it more than me, so it's never lost on me, the privilege and the status and the recognition of having that. I really do bloody appreciate it.

"And I will never change from being like that. I don't take any of it for granted. It can easily go to somebody else and there's far too many of us at it, so if you take it all for granted, I'm sorry, you've turned into an a******e!"

The 'Fall Guy' actress previously told how a casting director once branded her a "lanky freak", while a drama teacher dismissed her chances of being in movies because she "looks like one side of her face has had a stroke.

She added on 'The Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist': "Yes, there is a little list of people who wouldn't give me the time of day but now want to work together. And I am happy to say to them, 'Please look somewhere else, I'm human, I remember, bog off.'"