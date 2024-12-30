Hilary Swank is feeling so “connected” to the world’s “caregivers”.

The actress, 50, is a mother to twins Aya and Ohm, who she had in April 2023 with her husband Philip Schneider, and has now marked her blessings over Christmas by posting a thankful message on her Instagram showing her standing by her festive tree with one of her children by her side.

She captioned the post: “Happy Holidays to you all (stars emoji.) So grateful for this community. Wishing everyone a restful and restorative time, as best as possible anyway, as we all navigate all we juggle.

“Feeling so connected to all the caregivers out there who keep so many balls in the air and have little time for themselves. As well as anyone navigating loss in any way.

“Grieving is hard work, especially this time of year. Massive love to you all (clapping hands and white heart emojis.)”

The ‘Million Dollar Baby’ actor last week told ‘Today’ about being a mother:

“Last year was technically their first Christmas, but they were completely unaware. This time, they saw a tree with lights.”

Hilary added about how she gets a thrill seeing the world through her children’s eyes: “Everything is new again. You hear that, but until you experience it you’re like, ‘What does that even mean?’

“But now I know… (being a mother) makes every time of year more special. “Every day with them is so divine. It’s such a blessing, and I feel so grateful and I’m so happy.

“I feel like I’m 30 because I have 20-month-old babies.”

Hilary previously told People she had been “really focused on my other baby, which was my career” before having kids.

She went on: “I knew I wanted to be an actor since I was eight years old, and I have loved my career.

“I’m hopefully always going to be an actor. So I was really career-focused and I wasn't ready to have children in my 20s, or really even in my 30s, and then I hit my 40s and I didn’t have a partner.

“That doesn’t mean I had to have a partner. A lot of people get donors, and that’s a wonderful option, a lot of people adopt, there’s a lot of different ways, and so I was open to anything.”