Christopher Walken has no hobbies and doesn't like to travel.

The 81-year-old has admitted he doesn't do much else other than his job and declared that learning his lines is his idea of "bliss".

Asked if he still enjoys acting, Walken told the Metro newspaper’s 60 Seconds column: “Sure. I wouldn’t have much else to do if I didn’t go to work at least once in a while.”

And quizzed on what else he gets up, he replied: “I like to have a script that I’m working on. I don’t have a lot of things to do. I don’t have kids. I don’t have hobbies. I don’t like to travel. Actors travel anyway, and usually it’s to interesting places. So I don’t do that, but having a script to learn, standing in my kitchen, is kind of bliss."

Elsewhere, the ‘Pulp Fiction’ star revealed the strangest place fans have quoted his speech from the 1984 Quentin Tarantino classic - in which he portrayed Captain Koons, a USAF veteran of the Vietnam War – was in a steam bath at a hotel.

He said: “People quote that a lot. I was working somewhere, and I went to the hotel steam bath. And I walked in, and there were all these young guys in there. There must have been a dozen, kind of college-age guys. And I sat down and suddenly one of them started to recite my speech about the watch. He memorised it. It was bizarre to sit in a room full of guys with towels on and all this steam, and to be hearing my speech back at me!”

The ‘Severance’ star admitted these days he likes to play “lovable old guys”, but he would love to portray a “sorcerer”.

Asked if he would do a rom-com, he replied: “Well, I don’t know if I’m going to get to play romantic roles, but I would like to play uncles and grandfathers. Lovable old guys. Maybe a sorcerer!”