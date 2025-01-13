Dalyce Curry has died in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The retired actress - who appeared in the likes of 'The Ten Commandments' , 'The Blues Brothers' and 'Lady Sings the Blues' - passed away aged 95 when the Eaton Fire destroyed her home in Altadena, with the coroner having confirmed on Sunday (12.01.25) that her remains were discovered there.

Dalyce - who was known to her family as Momma D - had been dropped off by her granddaughter Dalyce Kelley at her home at midnight on Tuesday (14.01.25) after a day of hospital appointments.

According to Eyewitness News, Kelley left but the next morning, she saw a text saying the power had gone out in her grandmother's home so she headed over to help.

A police officer told her: "I'm sorry your grandmother's property is gone. It totally burned down."

They suggested she went to the Pasadena Civic Center, where local residents had been sent but couldn't find her and on Friday (13.01.25) she was taken to her grandmother's home by national guard officers.

She said: "It was total devastation. Everything was gone except her blue Cadillac."

While the search was still ongoing for her grandmother, Kelley had said she was "praying for a miracle".

She added: "Honestly we don't feel very hopeful that she's still here with us."

And Kelley had also hit out for authorities to "do better" when it comes to putting emergency systems in place.

She told KABC: "Our souls are aching, our hearts are broken. She loved Altadena. There is no one who loved that city more than my grandmother. She said she had yet began to live, so I knew she would just be here beyond 100. She still wanted to date, she wanted to find a husband ... They have to do better with the emergency system because there's a that was a very elderly kind of community.

"There's a lot of retirees there, and we can't just rely on the cellphone, because elderly people don't really do cellphones. They don't. That's not the only way we should notify people when there's evacuation orders.

"And why did it not happen earlier? Why was I allowed to be to have access to her home at midnight and not have any danger warnings? No highway signs up the way saying, 'This is evacuation zone.'"